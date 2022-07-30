Health minister launches National Cancer Grid

Visakhapatnam: Health minister Vidadala Rajini took part in various programmes organised in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

As a part of it, the National Cancer Grid was launched by the medical and health minister and district in-charge minister.

Visiting Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Aganampudi, the minister interacted with the patients and asked about the medical services provided at the hospital. The patients expressed satisfaction over the services provided by the hospital. Later, she visited Aganampudi Area Hospital. The minister spoke to the pregnant and lactating women and hospital staff.

During her visit, Rajini started the test equipment provided by the Zion organisation for cancer screening.

Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Yendada SC BC Colony along with Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned seven health centres in the constituency. She said these health centres aimed at providing quality health care access to the poor as well as medical facilities.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy, municipal commissioner G Lakshmisha, AP AIDS Control Organisation project director G S Naveen Kumar, district medical and health officer K Vijaya Lakshmi and representatives of Homi Bhabha Hospital were present.