Health minister wants completion in a year

Mangalagiri: Health minister Y Satyakumar Yadav on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the construction of the prestigious 100-bed hospital in Mangalagiri. The project, initiated with the special efforts of state IT and education minister Nara Lokesh, is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 138 crore by the coalition government.

During a review at the APMSIDC office in Autonagar, the minister asked the officials to accelerate construction to ensure medical services can be provided to patients within the coming year.

He also discussed preparations for International Yoga Day on June 21, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam. He called for all efforts to ensure the event’s success.

The meeting was attended by APMSIDC chairman Chillapalli Srinivas Rao, vice-chairman and managing director P S Girisha, chief engineer K Srinivas Rao and officials and staff from various departments.