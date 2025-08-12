Healthcare priority despite financial constraints

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu prioritises public health despite the state government’s financial difficulties.

On Monday, the minister distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs 27.73 lakh to 36 beneficiaries at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Swamy acknowledged that repaying debts incurred by the previous government creates financial strain, yet the current administration remains committed to assisting citizens with medical expenses.

He revealed that Rs 4.67 crore have been provided as financial assistance in Kondapi constituency since the government took office.

The minister highlighted ongoing healthcare sector strengthening initiatives, including staff recruitment in government hospitals and facility improvements. He mentioned that STEMI (ST-segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction) procedures are saving lives even in remote areas during cardiac emergencies, and efforts are underway to increase deliveries in government hospitals.

The minister announced that the government aims to transform the state into ‘Healthy Andhra Pradesh’ through dedicated efforts, including plans for digitizing every citizen’s health records with support from the Bill Gates Foundation.