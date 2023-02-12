Healthy lifestyle key to disease-free life: TTD EO

Tirupati: Adopting a healthy lifestyle is the key to a disease-free and happier life, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy while inaugurating the three-day awareness programme for the male employees working in TTD here on Saturday. The EO stressed on the employees to change their lifestyle by practicing good habits to enhance their health. "If one member in a family is aware about his or her health and follows good habits, it will in turn helps educate the entire family.

A mentally and physically fit employee can discharge his responsibilities in a better and efficient manner benefitting the organization," he added.

Earlier, the JEO Sada Bhargavi briefed about the importance of the health awareness programme to TTD employees to lead a healthy and happy life. A similar programme was conducted to women employees on cancer awareness on October 7-9 last year. She briefly spoke on the topics covered in the three-day awareness programme to create awareness against the diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle and guidance to the employees for a healthy life. Director of SP Paediatric Hospital Dr Srinath Reddy and SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma also spoke. Later the EO released a handbook on lifestyle disorders and prevention and also presented diabetic kits donated by a donor to select employees who have high levels of sugars. SVETA Director Prasanthi, 1,500 male employees including senior officers were present in the awareness programme held at TTD Mahati auditorium in the city.