Heat alert issued to AP and Telangana as Temperatures rise

Summer has begun across the Telugu states, with the heat intensifying under the influence of the sun. People are experiencing sweltering conditions, especially during the peak afternoon hours, and are advised to take precautions against heatstroke.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert, warning that maximum temperatures are expected to rise further over the next five days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Citizens are advised to stay indoors during the hottest hours and remain cautious of the sun’s effects.

*Weather Update for Andhra Pradesh*

A trough extending from the Gulf of Mannar to Tamil Nadu, and from South Interior Karnataka to North Interior Karnataka at an altitude of 0.9 km above mean sea level, is influencing weather patterns. South to southwesterly winds are blowing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, bringing the possibility of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms may occur in some areas, while dry weather is expected to persist in Ellundi and along the south coast today, with similar conditions forecast for tomorrow. Rayalaseema is also likely to remain dry.

The Meteorological Department predicts that maximum temperatures in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will be 1-3°C higher than normal over the next five days, with a gradual increase over the next two days.

*Warnings for Telangana*

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in temperatures across Telangana over the next three days. Winds from the south and southeast are prevailing in the region. The surface cyclonic circulation, which extended from Odisha through Telangana and Karnataka, has weakened. As a result, dry weather is expected to continue today and tomorrow.

Maximum temperatures in parts of Telangana are likely to be 2-3°C above normal over the next two days, the department has warned. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during this period.