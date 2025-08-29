Heated debate in Council over Jagananna Colonies

Guntur: A heated debate took place between ruling and opposition members over the issue of Jagananna Colonies during the Guntur Municipal Corporation council meeting on Thursday. MLA Boorla Ramamjaneyulu demanded the cancellation of Jagananna Colonies set up at Kornepadu. His demand led to protests from YSRCP corporators. He stated that despite spending nearly Rs 400 crore of public money, no one is coming forward to live in those colonies. He suggested that instead of continuing them, the government should cancel the colonies and provide two cents of land each to every eligible beneficiary for constructing their own houses.

However, YSRCP MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam opposed this, saying that the colonies were established for the benefit of the poor, and cancelling them would not be correct.

MLA Galla Madhavi criticised that people feel corporation officials are not taking street dog menace seriously because no one from their families has been attacked by dogs. She said that the corporation is neglecting the street dog issue. She reminded that many accidents have occurred due to street dogs within the corporation limits, and in the past, even children have lost their lives. She also pointed out that it is not correct to repeatedly award city development works to the same contractors. Responding to this, the mayor assured that steps will be taken soon to solve the street dog problem.

She alleged that the officials, out of sheer vindictiveness, are acting in a way that tarnishes the government’s image. She also pointed out that due to the lighting boards installed at traffic signals in the city, drivers are unable to see the signals clearly and are facing difficulties.

Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu clarified that corporation officials are working strictly in line with government policies. He explained that women doing small businesses on the footpath in front of the Police Parade Grounds were repeatedly requested to vacate the place. Since that area comes under the Red Zone as it is a VIP area, those petty vendors were removed from there.

Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra presided over the meeting. MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, GMC officials were present.