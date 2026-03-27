Heatwave Grips AP and Telangana

Blistering heat has engulfed the Telugu states, with temperatures soaring to levels typically seen in peak summer, even before the end of March. The India Meteorological Department has warned that intense heat conditions will prevail across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

In Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to range between 36°C and 38°C, with the heat peaking between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. The UV index has reached 10, categorised as “extremely dangerous”, raising concerns over skin-related health risks. Authorities have also cautioned that declining air quality may aggravate respiratory conditions, advising vulnerable individuals to wear protective masks.

Northern districts of Telangana, including Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar, are likely to witness even harsher conditions, with temperatures expected to exceed 40°C. Meanwhile, parts of southern Telangana such as Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Khammam may experience some relief in the evening. The IMD has indicated the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning due to a surface circulation system, along with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

Heat conditions have intensified across Andhra Pradesh as well. In Vijayawada, the maximum temperature is expected to touch 38°C, with hot winds discouraging outdoor movement. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued heatwave alerts for several mandals in the NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Palnadu districts.

Officials noted that temperatures are likely to be particularly severe in the Rayalaseema region, while isolated showers may occur in parts of North Coastal Andhra, offering limited respite from the prevailing heat.