Heavy inflows from catchment areas raise farmers’ hopes

Nellore: In the wake Srisailam reservoir receiving heavy inflows from Krishna Godavari catchment areas, farmers of Nellore district are hoping to get water from Srisailam dam to Somasila reservoir for the ongoing agriculture operations in the current Kharif season.

According to official sources, against the total capacity of 78 tmcft, at present 9.62 tmcft of water is available in Somasila reservoir. Meanwhile, there is just 4 tmcft of storage level registered in Kandaleru reservoir against its 22 tmcft on Friday.

This condition coupled with totally dried up irrigation canals and tanks and no water supply from Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs made difficult to take up agriculture operations in Kharif season.

Fortunately, rains occurring in Godavari district turned boon for Nellore farmers as there will have sufficient water if the government releases for agriculture operations.

Following Srisailam Reservoir receiving around 25 to 30 tmcft of water every day, which crossed 866 feet, there is a possibility of releasing water to Somasila dam through Pothireddypadu reservoir head regulator.

It may be recalled that when the same situation prevailed twice in 2003 and 2018 during the regime of CM N Chandrababu Naidu, the government had released 48 tmcft of water to Somasila reservoir, which irrigated 5,28,000 acres.

“This is the time for public representatives to convince the government to release water from Srisailam dam to save crops. Otherwise, farmers may incur losses,” noted Pasupuleti Munikishore of Podalakuru mandal.

Crops are being cultivated in around 6 lakh acres under Somasila, Kandaleru, Rallapadu, Mopadu, Nakkalagandi, Kanigiri Gandipalem projects during Kharif and Rabi seasons in the district.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) P Satyavani suggested the district farmers to take cultivation in 5.4 lakh acres during Kharif from June 15 to October 15, if water is sufficiently available in the reservoirs and other water bodies. She expressed hope of getting rains by the end of July and August first week. She informed that agriculture department kept 4,000 quintals of paddy and 30 quintals of red grams ready to give on subsidy rates, while 1,400 quintals of sunflower seeds will be distributed at free of cost for present Kharif season.