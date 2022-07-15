Heavy inflows pose flood threat to Konaseema

Amalapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): Heavy inflows from upper reaches and discharge of 18.70 lakh cusecs to lower reaches from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram in Rajamahendravaram is posing a great threat to Konaseema district.

In view of the continuous flow of water from Maharashtra and Telangana to a tune of 16,61,187 cusecs, the water level touched danger mark of 16.10 feet at Dowleswaram barrage. Owing to incessant rains and swelling floods more than 80 villages in Konaseema district are likely to be submerged in the waters.

As floodwater entered Lanka villages in Konaseema district and road connectivity was damaged. In case water level increases owing to the tributaries of the Godavari - Vashista, Vainateya, Gowtamai and Vruddagatami - the surrounding hamlets are likely to be submerged. Konaseema district administration is already taking necessary steps to face the flood challenge.

Kankayalanka causeway that connects Konaseema and West Godavari district was inundated and eight Lanka villages were cut off from main villages.

According to sources, more than 100 villages are facing flood threat, if the discharge level is more than 18 lakh cusecs. Due to the present floodwater, 163 hectares paddy nurseries were submerged.

Already SDRF and NDRF teams with 96 personnel were engagied in rescue operation.

District Education Officer (DEO) NV Ravi Sagar informed that holidays were declared to 37 schools and some more schools are likely to be closed. He said the Collector asked MEOs to declare holidays where schools were submerged. The Collector also instructed for closure of schools where the flood-affected people were rehabilitated. DEO said that the schools will be reopened after floodwater recedes.

Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director A Chandrapal said that 400 cattle have been shifted to safe places. He said that 296 medical camps have been held so far in flood affected areas. Medical personnel vaccinated 3,116 buffaloes and cattle and to 1,125 sheep in the district. He said that 150 tonnes of fodder was provided to the cattle.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla told 'The Hans India' that 79 villages are affected due to heavy inflow coming from Dowleswaram barrage. He said people, who are living in low-lying areas like Kapileswaram, may have to evacuate. He said that 2,500 people have evacuated from their dwellings. In case of rising water levels at night, some more people have to evacuated and they will be provided shelter at rehabilitation centres. He further stated that people belonging to 36 villages must evacuate and move to shelters provided by the government. Once floodwater recedes completely, they would take up assessment and enumeration and submit the same to the government for necessary action.

Collector Shukla also stated that Rs 15 lakh was sanctioned to provide fodder for the livestock. He stated that 80 per cent subsidy in the form of seeds would be provided to those, who suffered loss of nurseries due to floods. He said that 400 acres of nurseries have been damaged. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would make an aerial survey of affected parts of the Konaseema district on Friday, he added.