Heavy influx of devotees at Kanipakam

Chittoor: All the queue lines of Kanipakam temple were filled with large number of devotees, mostly Ayyappa devotees on Sunday morning.
Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy said that temple authorities have provided all facilities for the convenience of the devotees and free food and water was offered to all devotees. Steps were taken to avoid stampede in queue lines. He said that a medical camp was set up in the temple premises to ensure medical assistance to the devotees.
Executive Officer Venkatesh and his staff constantly monitored the movement of devotees in queue lines. There are more than 43 CC cameras set up at various locations in the temple, the Chairman added.
