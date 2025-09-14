  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain alert issued to AP and Telangana

Heavy rain alert issued to AP and Telangana
x
Highlights

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across various regions in the Telugu states due to the ongoing influence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across various regions in the Telugu states due to the ongoing influence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted to accompany the downpours.

In Andhra Pradesh, particularly affected areas include East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru districts, with widespread rainfall expected across the south coast and in Tirupati. Additionally, strong gusty winds are anticipated along the coastline, prompting officials to advise fishermen against venturing out to sea.

In Telangana, heavy rainfall is forecasted for five districts today: Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Kothagudem, and Kamareddy. Meteorological officials have further indicated that the remaining districts will experience moderate rainfall.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick