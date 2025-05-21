  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Rain Causes Disruption in Hyderabad

Heavy Rain Causes Disruption in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Hyderabad is experiencing heavy rainfall again, affecting various locations across the city. Areas including Secunderabad, Boyanpally, Saroornagar,...

Hyderabad is experiencing heavy rainfall again, affecting various locations across the city. Areas including Secunderabad, Boyanpally, Saroornagar, Kothapet, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Maredupally, Alwal, Saidabad, Tirumalgiri, Begumpet, Santoshnagar, Chaderghat, Yusufguda, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Essarnagar, Erragadda, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Amberpet, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Nampally, Kothi, and Lakdikapool are all under downpours as a result of a low-pressure system.

The heavy rain has led to significant water accumulation on roads, creating severe difficulties for motorists navigating through flooded areas. Many districts in Telangana are also witnessing similar weather conditions. Additionally, power supply has been disrupted in several regions due to the adverse weather, and manholes are overflowing.

In response to the situation, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have initiated relief measures to assist those affected by the torrential rain.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick