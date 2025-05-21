Heavy Rain Causes Disruption in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is experiencing heavy rainfall again, affecting various locations across the city. Areas including Secunderabad, Boyanpally, Saroornagar, Kothapet, Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Maredupally, Alwal, Saidabad, Tirumalgiri, Begumpet, Santoshnagar, Chaderghat, Yusufguda, Ameerpet, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Essarnagar, Erragadda, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Amberpet, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Nampally, Kothi, and Lakdikapool are all under downpours as a result of a low-pressure system.

The heavy rain has led to significant water accumulation on roads, creating severe difficulties for motorists navigating through flooded areas. Many districts in Telangana are also witnessing similar weather conditions. Additionally, power supply has been disrupted in several regions due to the adverse weather, and manholes are overflowing.

In response to the situation, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have initiated relief measures to assist those affected by the torrential rain.