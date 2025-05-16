Live
Heavy rain lashes Guntur and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh
Heavy rainfall has battered various districts of Andhra Pradesh, leading to significant disruptions in daily life and damage to crops. In Guntur, low-lying areas have been inundated, with strong winds causing trees to fall in various locations. Rainwater has accumulated under several bridges, with notable flooding reported on roads in the AT Agraharam and Nallacheruvu areas. The Kankarakunta underpass has been particularly affected, resulting in severe disruptions to vehicular traffic. Staff from the Guntur Municipal Corporation are currently engaged in pumping out water from the underpass.
In Palnadu district, the local pepper crop has suffered considerable damage, leaving farmers heartbroken as their once-dry fields are now waterlogged. Additionally, the stream connecting Yuddanapudi and Vinjanampadu is overflowing, adding to the localised flooding.
Bapatla district is facing a standstill in traffic due to the overflowing of the Parchur stream, while Nellore district has also been hit hard, with rain and strong winds causing mangoes to fall from orchards. Affected areas include Kandukur, Gudluru, Ulavapadu, and Bogolu, where rain has created challenges for residents and farmers alike.