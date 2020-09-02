Heavy rain lashes Kakinada

Kakinada: Heavy rain lashed Kakinada on Tuesday. Low-lying areas inundated with knee-deep water. Water-logging was more visible than ever before, with the roads and streets being submerged for hours together.

While inundation had been a problem earlier too, the water recede soon after the rains ebbed. This time around, there was no relief for hours at some place for one full day. The rain was unrelenting right from Monday night. People of Cinema Road, Main Road, Gandhinagar, Mallayya Agraharam, Sambamurthy Nagar, 100 Building Centre, Dairy farm, Jagannaickpur, Dummulapet, Yetimoga, Suryaraopet, Vimukthi Nagar and other areas were inundated due to the downpour.

Farmers in Kakinada city were left in tears after heavy rains lashed Rythu Bazar on Tuesday. Some farmers said that the vegetables were badly damaged by the untimely rains. Due to the rain, they are unable to do the business in the Municipal School Rythu Bazar.

They said Rythu Bazaar has been going on here for about five months due to the Covid -19 pandemic. They urged the district Collector to allow them in Rythu Bazar in RTC Complex.