Heavy Rainfall and Alerts Issued Across AP and Telangana
Heavy rains have been battering the Telugu states, with the Meteorological Department warning that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will continue to produce rainfall over the next three days. This weather pattern is being influenced by a depression in the Arabian Sea. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 km/h, is expected. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Andhra Pradesh Weather Update
The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, moderate rainfall is anticipated in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, and Visakhapatnam districts. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the flooding situation, as water levels in the Godavari River are expected to rise significantly. Disaster management officials have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.
Telangana Weather Update for Sunday
Rainfall is expected across several districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and others. A heavy rain alert has been issued specifically for Komuram Bheem district, while a yellow alert has been raised for the rest of the state. Residents in the affected areas are urged to take precautions and stay informed about changing weather conditions.