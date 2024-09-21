Heavy rainfall forecast issued for Telugu states for next three days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the northeast monsoon makes its presence felt. Following moderate to heavy rainfall recorded in North Telangana, north Coastal Andhra, Central Telangana, and Hyderabad yesterday, the weather department anticipates continued wet conditions today.

A cyclone is expected to form over the Andaman Sea today, moving northwest and potentially generating low pressure over the West Central Northwest Bay of Bengal by September 23. This phenomenon will lead to light to moderate rainfall across various regions of the Telugu states over the next three days.

Residents can expect light to moderate rain across many locations, including North Telangana, Central Telangana, and Hyderabad, as well as Coastal Andhra and north Andhra, until 8 AM today. The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall in select areas throughout the day. While Rayalaseema may remain dry, cloud cover is expected to persist.

Such weather conditions may cause traffic disruptions in Hyderabad, prompting the IMD to advise motorists to plan their travels accordingly.