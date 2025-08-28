Heavy Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh: Ministers Review Preparedness Measures

Heavy rainfall is being experienced in various regions across Andhra Pradesh due to a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. In response, Home Minister Anitha convened a review meeting with officials, during which she contacted district collectors to ensure readiness for adverse weather conditions.

The minister instructed the establishment of control rooms in all districts and emphasised the need for ongoing alerts for residents in low-lying areas along the Krishna river basin. She urged that field-level officials remain available and directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to be on standby for any necessary relief operations. Anitha also called for the immediate removal of dangerous hoardings and fallen trees.

Concurrently, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar held a teleconference with electricity officials to discuss power-related issues stemming from the rain. He sought clarification on any disturbances, with officials reporting only minor incidents in a few areas. Precautionary steps have been taken, including suspending power supply in regions facing high water flow in North Andhra. Gottipati urged officials to warn the public about potential electrical hazards and stressed the importance of ensuring staff remain vigilant, particularly while transporting Ganesha idols during this period.