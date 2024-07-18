Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Eluru District: District SP Urges Precautions

Eluru District SP K Pratap Siva Kishore IPS has issued a warning to residents of Eluru district to take proper precautions in light of the heavy rainfall forecasted for the next two to three days.

Residents are advised to avoid standing under green trees during thunderstorms and to refrain from using cell phones, as they can be dangerous in such weather conditions. Additionally, caution should be exercised near electric poles, and parents are urged to educate their children on the dangers of touching wires near these poles.

In the event of heavy rains in the upper regions, individuals are urged to carefully assess the speed of flowing water before crossing river bends and canals to reach their destinations, and to promptly report any fallen trees along roads to authorities.

Residents residing in low-lying areas are advised to relocate to safer locations during periods of heavy rainfall. In the agency areas, residents are urged to move to safer areas and take necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life or property.



The District SP emphasized the importance of taking appropriate measures to stay safe during inclement weather conditions, urging residents to prioritize their safety and well-being.

