Heavy Rains cause landslides and destruction of two houses in Vijayawada

Vijayawada has been hit hard by heavy rains, leading to widespread disruption and flooding in low-lying areas. The relentless downpour has caused floodwaters to inundate local communities, leaving residents in distressing situations.

In Kristhrajapuram, two houses were destroyed due to landslides triggered by the severe weather. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the landslide, averting a major catastrophe. However, roads in the vicinity, particularly near the bus stand, have transformed into deep ponds, trapping numerous vehicles. Reports indicate that buses, lorries, and cars have become stuck in mud and water, leaving approximately fifty passengers stranded and sleeping in buses since early morning.

Relief efforts have been severely hampered by the continuing heavy rains, which have not only caused floodwaters to rise but have also led to landslides at nearby lime kilns. Rescuers are currently working to free three individuals trapped under fallen rocks after two houses were struck. In a similar incident at Onetown Pithani Appalaswamy Street, the collapse of a support wall's stairs destroyed two houses. Thankfully, the residents were able to evacuate in time, and no injuries were reported.

As drainage water flooded into homes, families, particularly those with small children and women, have been forced to stay vigilant throughout the night. Local authorities are working to address the situation as traffic on the affected routes has been entirely blocked, further complicating rescue and relief operations.