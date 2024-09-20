Live
Just In
Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh as Low Pressure Forms in Bay of Bengal
Heavy rains are anticipated in Andhra Pradesh as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports the formation of a low pressure area in the North Andaman Sea
Heavy rains are anticipated in Andhra Pradesh as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reports the formation of a low pressure area in the North Andaman Sea, which is expected to evolve into a significant weather system in the Central Bay of Bengal by the 23rd of this month. Meteorological officials suggest that this developing low pressure system will intensify and make landfall along the coasts of South Odisha and North Andhra, likely marking the last instance of low pressure for this monsoon season.
In light of this weather development, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted in isolated areas across North Andhra today, with surface winds expected to reach speeds of 30-40 km/h. The Amaravati Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for coastal districts in anticipation of the adverse weather conditions continuing until the 23rd.
As the monsoon trough shifts to the east-central Bay of Bengal, meteorologists have indicated that a surface circulation is likely to develop in and around the North Andaman Sea by the 21st. This circulation is projected to move northwest, leading to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal in the coming days. Districts at risk of heavy rainfall include Eluru, West Godavari, Kakinada, NTR, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Konaseema, and Anakapalli.
The state has already been significantly affected by heavy rains, leading to flooding and widespread disruption. The city of Vijayawada, in particular, has faced challenging conditions due to the overflow of the Budameru River, compounding the challenges for residents and state officials alike.