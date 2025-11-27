Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh Due to Low Pressure System

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority have announced that the state is likely to experience heavy rainfall due to a low pressure area developing in the southwest Bay of Bengal. In a statement issued today (Thursday), the officials noted that the depression over the Bay of Bengal, near Sri Lanka and the surrounding areas of the Indian Ocean, has remained stable for the past three hours.

There is a possibility that this depression will intensify into an extreme depression later today. The system is expected to strengthen further as it moves towards northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the southern coastline over the next 48 hours.

As a result, heavy rains are anticipated in the south coast and Rayalaseema districts this Saturday and Sunday. In light of these expected conditions, fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing out, and those currently at sea should return to shore promptly.

Farmers are also encouraged to take necessary precautions regarding agricultural activities. The AP State Disaster Management Authority has urged residents to exercise caution during the rain, advising them to avoid standing near trees or holding onto electrical poles.