Heavy Rains Forecasted for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next five days due to the strengthening southwest monsoon. In Andhra Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued for the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraj, NTR, Krishna, and Eluru, while a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts. The coastal districts are expected to experience heavy rains today and tomorrow, with Rayalaseema likely to see light to moderate rainfall.

Officials have advised caution as heavy rains accompanied by thunder and gusty winds are expected, with winds blowing at speeds of 30-40 km per hour. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea, and farmers have been urged to take precautions. Meanwhile, in Telangana, an orange alert has been issued for Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts, with a yellow alert for the rest of the districts. The state is expected to experience moderate to heavy rains with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in the coming days.

Residents of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the heavy rain period.