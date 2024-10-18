Heavy Rains in AP led to overflowing of irrigation projects

Amid incessant rains from last three days, a significant inflow was reported into major reservoirs. Authorities have lifted 10 gates at the Tungabhadra Reservoir, which is currently near full capacity, reaching 1631.93 feet out of a maximum of 1633 feet. The reservoir is receiving an inflow of 50,593 cusecs while the outflow is recorded at 36,799 cusecs, with a current storage level of 101.500 tmc compared to its full capacity of 105.788 tmc.

In the Srisailam reservoir located in Nandyala, floodwaters are flowing in continuously, with inflows recorded at 79,536 cusecs and outflows at 67,626 cusecs. The water level at Srisailam has reached 884.50 feet, just below its full level of 885 feet. The storage capacity here stands at 212.9198 tmcs out of a total capacity of 215.8070 tmcs. Power generation continues at both the right and left bank hydropower stations, despite the challenges posed by the weather.

As rain forecasts persist, local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to provide updates to ensure public safety. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against the heavy rains and potential flooding.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to batter the state, with Visakhapatnam and Kakinada experiencing incessant downpours. The torrential rain has resulted in significant flooding across local roads, leaving residents in a state of panic as large waves threaten beaches in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada.

Today, Kakinada city faced another bout of severe weather, with continuous rainfall over the past two hours leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas. As a precautionary measure, authorities temporarily halted rice exports at Kakinada port, stopping the transportation of rice from barges to ships due to the adverse conditions.

In the Prakasam district, regions including Markapuram, Tarlupadu, and Peddaravidu mandals are also experiencing heavy rainfall. The Gundlakamma river has started overflowing at Bodicharla in Markapuram, while a hill stream flowing between Tarlupadu and Markapuram has disrupted vehicular traffic.