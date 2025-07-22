Heavy rains lash AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh and Yanam have experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, ranging from normal to heavy intensities, with Yanam recording the highest at 10 cm rainfall.

The IMD’s Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh from July 22 to 26. Several regions reported significant rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Following Yanam's 10 cm, Vijayawada, Addanki (Bapatla district), and Srungavarapukota (Vizianagaram district) each received 9 cm of rain. Other notable rainfall figures include 8 cm at Chimakurthi (Prakasam), Guntur (Guntur district), 7 cm at Konakanamitla (Prakasam), Bapatla (Bapatla district), 6 cm at Ardhaveedu (Prakasam), Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam), Ranastalam (Srikakulam), 5 cm at Mangalagiri (Guntur), Amaravati (Guntur), Karamchedu (Bapatla), Palasa (Srikakulam), Markapur (Prakasam) and Macherla (Palnadu).

Many other parts of the state reported 1 to 4 cm of rain, disrupting normal life.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that heavy rain is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) & Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also forecast for isolated places across these regions. Strong winds, with speeds of 40-50 kmph, are likely at isolated places over NCAP & Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

The IMD also noted an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh. This system now lies over south Odisha and its neighbourhood extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting southeastwards with high tides.

Furthermore, the Director of the Meteorological Centre announced on Monday that a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around July 24, indicating continued active monsoon conditions.