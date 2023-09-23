Live
- Deaf Cricket Championship to start from Sept 25
- Hindi Diwas celebrated in CUO
- DGP: Police facing unique challenges arising from borderless nature of cybercrimes
- Andhra Pradesh: Bus rams into students in Chilakaluripet, one dead
- Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge
- Naveen had been working for women’s reservation for a long time: Mangaraj
- Pramila Mallik elected unopposed: Odisha Assembly gets first woman Speaker
- How to create multiple personal profiles on Facebook
- Odisha govt presents Rs 28,200 cr supplementary budget
- Get iPhone 15 Series mobiles delivered in 10 minutes at Blinkit; Find details
Just In
Heavy rains lash Mahanandi
Thanks to the heavy downpour that lasted for 3-4 hours, all the lakes and streams in the district are overflowing with floodwaters
Mahanandi (Nandyal): Heavy rain lashed parts of Mahanandi mandal in Kurnool district on Thursday late night. Thanks to the heavy downpour that lasted for 3-4 hours, all the lakes and streams in the district overflowing with floodwaters. Paleru Vagu (stream) in Mahanandi mandal was seen overflowing crossing the danger mark level. With the sudden downpour, the farmers in the mandal are expressing happiness for continuing cultivation.
In fact, the farmers in both the districts, Kurnool and Nandyal were all waiting for the rains as the crops are withering due to scorching heat wave conditions. Apart from the farmers, the residents in the undivided district were also suffering a lot with the heat wave. The sudden downpour has brought respite to the residents.
On the other hand, the district administration has warned the residents of Mahanandi and the surrounding villages not to cross the streams and lakes when they are overflowing with floodwaters. The officials are also told to monitor the water levels in the streams and lakes and educate the residents not to risk their lives by crossing the rivers and lakes.