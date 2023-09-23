Heavy rains lash Mahanandi

Mahanandi (Nandyal): Heavy rain lashed parts of Mahanandi mandal in Kurnool district on Thursday late night. Thanks to the heavy downpour that lasted for 3-4 hours, all the lakes and streams in the district overflowing with floodwaters. Paleru Vagu (stream) in Mahanandi mandal was seen overflowing crossing the danger mark level. With the sudden downpour, the farmers in the mandal are expressing happiness for continuing cultivation.

In fact, the farmers in both the districts, Kurnool and Nandyal were all waiting for the rains as the crops are withering due to scorching heat wave conditions. Apart from the farmers, the residents in the undivided district were also suffering a lot with the heat wave. The sudden downpour has brought respite to the residents.

On the other hand, the district administration has warned the residents of Mahanandi and the surrounding villages not to cross the streams and lakes when they are overflowing with floodwaters. The officials are also told to monitor the water levels in the streams and lakes and educate the residents not to risk their lives by crossing the rivers and lakes.