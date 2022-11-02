Heavy rains lash Nellore, Prakasam

Vijayawada: South Coastal districts witnessed torrential rains on Tuesday due to the cyclonic trough in the Bay of Bengal and also onset of the northeast monsoon.

Nellore and Prakasam districts have registered moderate to heavy rains while Bapatla recorded rainfall in some mandals. Normal life was thrown out of gear in Nellore city and other mandals due to heavy rains.

Coastal mandals such as Muthukuru, Alluru, Bogolu, Indukurupet and Vidavuluru Mandals witnessed very heavy rainfall between 10 cm and 15 cm with an average of 5 cm in the entire Nellore district.

According to weather office, Krishnapatnam in Muthukuru received the highest rainfall of 14.6 cm, Alluru 13.5 cm, Bogole 12.7 cm, Indukurupet 12.6 cm, and Indukurupet received 12.1 cm of rainfall. Many places in Indukurupet, Muthukuru, Nellore rural and Alluru mandals received more than 10 cm of rainfall.

Railway-under- bridges at Atmakur bus stand, Ramalingapuram and Magunta Layout got flooded and there was a tough time for the commuters to cross the places. Many places saw overflowing drains and culverts in the city limits in the early hours on Tuesday and the city population faced severe troubles with the bad condition of roads.

Coastal mandals of the Prakasam district received heavy rainfall since the early morning of Tuesday. Singarayakonda mandal received 68.4 mm, Ongole received 56.8mm.

The houses in the suburb and low-lying areas in Ongole town like Balaram colony, Moturi Uday colony, Kesava Raju Kunta, Gandhi Nagar, Sujatha Nagar, and Venkateswara colony were inundated with floodwater.

In Bapatla district, normal to heavy rains were reported in several mandals during the last 24 hours. Normal life was disrupted in some mandals due to the rain.