Heavy rains lash parts of AP

Vijayawada: Moderate to heavy rains were recorded in some parts of state due to low pressure formed over Odisha and other parts Central India. Alluri Sitharamaraju Manyam district recorded heavy rains in the last two days. Krishna and Guntur districts too recorded rains resulting in increasing inflows into Prakasam barrage. On the other hand, gates were lifted at Dowleswaram barrage as flood waters inflow is increasing into Godavari river.

Andhra Pradesh Sate Disaster Management Authority managing director Dr B R Ambedkar on Saturday said moderate to heavy rains would occur in some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. He suggested that fishermen not to venture into sea on Sunday because the sea will be rough.

He said control room has been set up with phone number 0863-2377118 and helpline 18004250101 to assist the flood-affected areas. All districts were asked to set up control rooms in the backdrop of heavy rains predicted on Sunday. People can call the control room for the help. Moderate to heavy rains recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday and Saturday. Officials said an average rainfall of 309 mm was recorded across the district by Saturday morning. The streams are overflowing in some agency areas, especially in the Polavaram flood zone Devipatnam mandal,

Due to moderate rains in Krishna and Guntur district, the Prakasam barrage received 15,000 cusecs water on Saturday and water levels may reach to 40,000 cusecs by night. Irrigation officials started releasing flood water from Prakasam barrage by lifting the crust gates. Guntur district collector M Venugopala Reddy alerted the families residing in the low-lying areas and downstream Prakasam barrage in the backdrop of increasing inflows of floodwater. Guntur district collector said control room was set up at collectorate in Guntur city with phone number 0863-2234014 to provide necessary assistance to the flood-affected people.