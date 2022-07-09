Heavy rains: Tribal areas bear brunt

Rampachodavaram(ASR District): Moderate to heavy rainfall was witnessed in the district for second consecutive day before it stopped on Saturday.

According to the officials, an average rainfall of 309 mm was recorded across the district. The streams are overflowing especially in the Polavaram zone. People of the tribal mandal heaved a sigh of relief after rains subsided.

Average rainfall of 309 mm was recorded in the district till Saturday. VR Puram mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 63.6 mm and Rajavoangi mandal recorded the lowest rainfall of 2.2 mm. Rainfall was recorded 52.4 mm in Chinturu, 43.6 mm in Yetapaka and 36.4 mm in Kunavaram.

Ananthagiri, Lambasingi, Dharakonda, Rampachodavaram, Gangavaram, and Maredumilli areas also witnessed heavy rainfall. Rainfall in Devipatnam mandal was recorded as 18.2 mm. Flood water had reached eight villages in Devipatnam mandal and flood water level in Poshamma Gandi temple had increased further. The idol of Deity was submerged in water up to its neck. The entire village of Gandi is under a water blockade.

Rain has also affected the weekly markets in the vicinity of Paderu. Officials said that rainwater is flowing on the roads in many places in the district. Traffic movement also got disturbed in many villages.