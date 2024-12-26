Live
- KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
- Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy
- Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
- Belagavi meet is Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention
- Four Karnataka soldiers martyred in J&K Army vehicle accident
- Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
- Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US
- Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress
- With holiday mood on a high, hotel room demand peaks in Hampi
- Vajpayee’s statue unveiled in Berhampur
Just In
Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
Highlights
Tirumala witnessed a significant influx of devotees, with a waiting time of 20 hours for Srivari Sarva Darshan.
Tirumala witnessed a significant influx of devotees, with a waiting time of 20 hours for Srivari Sarva Darshan. On the previous day, a total of 73,301 devotees had the divine darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Among them, 26,242 devotees offered their hair as a token of devotion.
The temple's Hundi collection for the day amounted to an impressive ₹4.14 crore, reflecting the unwavering faith and dedication of the pilgrims. The authorities have made all necessary arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure a smooth darshan experience for the devotees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS