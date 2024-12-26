Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple

Tirumala witnessed a significant influx of devotees, with a waiting time of 20 hours for Srivari Sarva Darshan. On the previous day, a total of 73,301 devotees had the divine darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Among them, 26,242 devotees offered their hair as a token of devotion.

The temple's Hundi collection for the day amounted to an impressive ₹4.14 crore, reflecting the unwavering faith and dedication of the pilgrims. The authorities have made all necessary arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure a smooth darshan experience for the devotees.