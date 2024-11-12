Live
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
- Satyanarayana takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Board
- AP govt. to conduct training for NDA MLAs on budget allocations
Just In
Helapuri Balotsavam on January 22, 23
New logo of Helapuri Balotsavam being unveiled in Eluru on Monday
Eluru: The fifth Helapuri Balotsavam (Children’s Celebrations) will be held at Siddharth West School, Vatluru here on January 22 and 23.
A preparatory committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Alapati Nageswara Rao here on Monday to pass a resolution to this effect.
The meeting was of the opinion that since 2019, four children’s celebrations have been held successfully with the participation of schools, donors, and elders.
Alapati Nageswara Rao said that the fifth children’s festival is going to be organized for the students of 8 mandals of Eluru city from play school to class 10 to showcase their talents in more than 60 subjects.
Dr Ravi Gopalakrishnaiah unveiled the new logo of Helapuri Balotsavam. Adusumilli Nirmala and MSMS Kumar unveiled the Balotsavam banner.