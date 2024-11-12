Helapuri Balotsavam on January 22, 23

Eluru: The fifth Helapuri Balotsavam (Children’s Celebrations) will be held at Siddharth West School, Vatluru here on January 22 and 23.

A preparatory committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Alapati Nageswara Rao here on Monday to pass a resolution to this effect.

The meeting was of the opinion that since 2019, four children’s celebrations have been held successfully with the participation of schools, donors, and elders.

Alapati Nageswara Rao said that the fifth children’s festival is going to be organized for the students of 8 mandals of Eluru city from play school to class 10 to showcase their talents in more than 60 subjects.

Dr Ravi Gopalakrishnaiah unveiled the new logo of Helapuri Balotsavam. Adusumilli Nirmala and MSMS Kumar unveiled the Balotsavam banner.