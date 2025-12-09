Helen Keller excellence awards presented

Vijayawada: The Deaf Enabled Foundation (DEF) celebrated 16th Foundation Day with enthusiasm at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday. The event also showcased the prestigious Helen Keller Excellence Awards 2025, recognising outstanding contributions and achievements within the Deaf community.

AndhraLoyola College Principal Dr S Melchior and Dr G Sahaya Baskaran graced the occasion as guests of honour. The celebrations featured colourful cultural performances by deaf youth, including dance, mime, and comedy acts that reflected their creativity and talent. The Helen Keller Excellence Awards were presented to exceptional teachers and students who demonstrated excellence in academics, arts, and service. Special Achiever Awards were also conferred upon Deaf professionals who have excelled as entrepreneurs, proving that disability is no barrier to accomplishment.

More than 400 participants—including students, families, educators, and supporters—took part in the programme. DEF expressed gratitude to its partners for their valuable support in advancing opportunities for the Deaf community. Helen Keller Teachers Awards: K Sruthi Veena – St Ann’s Manovikas Kendra, KMP Vijaya Lakshmi – Madonna High School for the Deaf Helen Keller Student Awards: G Leela Sambrajyam – St Ann’s Manovikas Kendra, A Srihitha – Madonna High School for the Deaf Achiever Awards: K Sai Sandeep – Best Entrepreneur, K Ganapathi – Best Entrepreneur.