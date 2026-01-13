Helmet mandatory for safe travel

Guntur: Emphasising that wearing a helmet is mandatory for safe travel, Mangalagiri motor vehicle inspector V Bala Krishna said that helmets play a crucial role in saving lives. As part of the Road Safety Month celebrations, a helmet rally was organised in Mangalagiri to create awareness among the public.

He said that two-wheeler riders must compulsorily wear helmets, as this significantly reduces the risk of fatal injuries during accidents. In many serious road accidents, victims lose their lives due to severe head injuries caused by not wearing helmets. A helmet is not merely a legal requirement, but a life-saving shield, he explained.

He further stated that during an accident, a helmet reduces the impact of injury to the head and protects the brain from serious damage. The single second it takes to wear a helmet can ensure lifelong safety. He appealed to riders to wear helmets not just to avoid fines, but for their families’ sake, urging them to return home safely.

Officials from the Transport Department, vehicle dealers, and others participated in the programme.