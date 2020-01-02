Help children, women, senior citizens: Speaker to RTC employees

Srikakulam: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Wednesday exhorted the APSRTC employees to help children, women and senior citizens while discharging theri duties suggested. He was attending as chief guest for celebrations organised by the APSRTC employees in Srikakulam on Wednesday to mark the public transport organisation merger with the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker explained that merger of RTC with the government enhanced responsibilities of the staff towards public and every employee should be aware of their responsibilities. Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy kept his promise to the APSRTC employees. YSRCP Palasa, Palakonda and Rajam MLAs, S Appala Raju,V Kalavathi and K Jogulu also spoke. District collector J Nivas and APSRTC officials were present. APSRTC officials and Public Relations Officer B L P Rao and the leaders of employees' unions attended.