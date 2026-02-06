Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Telangana MLA Disqualification Case

The Supreme Court heard the case concerning the disqualification of MLAs from Telangana. Following a previous hearing, advocate Abhishek Singhvi updated the court on the Speaker’s recent decision regarding eight MLAs.

Despite substantial evidence, BRS party lawyer Mohit Wu argued that the remaining two cases also had clear evidence and required no further investigation. He pointed out that one MLA, elected on a BRS ticket, contested as a Congress MP candidate, and another BRS MLA’s daughter also ran as a Congress candidate, with the MLA campaigning for Congress.

Singhvi requested additional time until mid-March to hear the petitions, citing ongoing municipal elections. Wu objected, criticising the delay, noting that the court was initially promised a hearing within four weeks. The bench granted three weeks for the hearing and adjourned proceedings.

The court expressed hope that the Speaker would adhere to previous orders and warned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if there was non-compliance. The case will be revisited after three weeks.