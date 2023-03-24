HELP donates books to AK University

Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Dr M Anjireddy appreciated Nimmaraju Rammohan, the secretary of HELP organisation, for donating various books on women and child rights to the university on Friday. Following the instructions of the secretary of the HELP organisation, its Project Director BV Sagar presented about 2,000 books on legislation meant for the protection of women and child rights, reports and research findings on its implementation status and publications to the university library, along with tables and iron safes.





Sagar explained that these books help PG students and PhD scholars, who are studying in the university that was prepared with the suggestions of many experts in the developmental sector and by the judges. He said the HELP has utilised these books and publications for about 20 years to orient many IAS and IPS officers, the officers of the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare during different training programmes. He said they have prepared handouts and distributed them to various government and private organisations, and also to various line departments such as the police department, and lawyers for ready reference.





Vice-Chancellor Anjireddy thanked HELP and said that it was a great contribution that helps many students to enhance their knowledge levels on various social issues and their relevant legislations. Dr Banana Krishna, Special Officer of the university, has said that the HELP has conducted various research and studies at the field level on legislations enforced for the prevention of Human Trafficking and protection of child rights and has published books with effective information and accurate analysis. He said the organisation has played an important role in formulating appropriate acts and legislation with its advice on the same. The books donated by the HELP are useful for every student and observed that those, who read will get enough knowledge on different acts and legislations and they are useful for every student, he added. University librarian Hari Sankar Prasad Reddy and others participated in the programme.











