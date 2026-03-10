Help Kitchen team wins Pickleball title

Kakinada: The Help Kitchen team emerged champions at the Pickleball Premier League, held here over two days in an energetic and festive atmosphere.

Key players Karthik Ramishetti from Vijayawada and Anand Kumar from Guntur played a crucial role in securing the title. A total of six teams competed in the tournament. Organisers presented the winners with the championship trophy and congratulated the participants for their spirited performances. Sports enthusiasts expressed happiness, saying the league reflects the growing popularity of pickleball.

Pickleball is a modern sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Players noted that the game is rapidly gaining popularity across the country and voiced satisfaction at its expanding reach.