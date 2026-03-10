  1. Home
Help Kitchen team wins Pickleball title

  • Created On:  10 March 2026 10:45 AM IST
Kakinada: The Help Kitchen team emerged champions at the Pickleball Premier League, held here over two days in an energetic and festive atmosphere.

Key players Karthik Ramishetti from Vijayawada and Anand Kumar from Guntur played a crucial role in securing the title. A total of six teams competed in the tournament. Organisers presented the winners with the championship trophy and congratulated the participants for their spirited performances. Sports enthusiasts expressed happiness, saying the league reflects the growing popularity of pickleball.

Pickleball is a modern sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Players noted that the game is rapidly gaining popularity across the country and voiced satisfaction at its expanding reach.

Tags

Pickleball Premier League KakinadaHelp Kitchen team championsKarthik Ramishetti performanceAnand Kumar contributionGrowing popularity of pickleball
