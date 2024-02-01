  • Menu
Here is BS Maqbool program schedule for the day

On February 1, 2024, Thursday, at 1:00 PM, a welcome program has been organized for Mr. B. S. Maqbool Ahmed, the YSR Congress Party MLA candidate for...

On February 1, 2024, Thursday, at 1:00 PM, a welcome program has been organized for Mr. B. S. Maqbool Ahmed, the YSR Congress Party MLA candidate for Kadiri Constituency. The event will take place at YSR Function Hall in Gandlapenta Mandal Centre.

Mr. B. S. Maqbool Ahmed is the coordinator for the Kadiri Constituency and holds a prominent position in the YSR Congress Party. As the founder of the party, the Chief Minister of the State will also be attending the event.

Additionally, Mrs. B. Santhamma, the MLA candidate for Hindupur Yampi, will also be present at the welcome program.

The program aims to warmly welcome Mr. B. S. Maqbool Ahmed to Gandlapenta Mandal Centre and celebrate his contribution to the party and the constituency.

