Heritage structures, monuments cry for attention in Anantapur

Anantapur: Several heritage structures and monuments in the district, which boasts of centuries old rich history and unique artwork have a great potential to become tourist destination, are in a state of neglect. The department of Archeology has no funds for the maintenance of these invaluable heritage structures. Many structures are defaced and tampered with by vested interests. Protection of heritage structures are the least priority of the government when compared to pet schemes or flagship programmes of the government. The past does not haunt the government anymore when compared to the present political and economic problems dogging them. The district has Shimagiri Fort in Madakasira municipality which has Singemoorthi, a stone structure on hilltop, to attract the tourists. Gooty, Rayadurgam and Penukonda forts appear with their own styles. Historic Bugga Ramalingeswara Swamy temple and Chintala Venkataramana Swamy temple in Tadipathri have also not reached the mark to attract tourists and devotees. Government reportedly failed to improve facilities in Anantapur district as against priority given to other parts of state. Thimmamma Marrimanu is a banyan tree in Anantapur, located about 25 kilometres from Kadiri. It is probably a specimen of Ficus benghalensis. Its canopy covers 19,107 m2 (4.721 acres), and it was recorded as the largest tree specimen in the world in the Guinness Book of World Records in 1989.

Vemana, a poet, who was popularly known as 'Praja Kavi', wrote poems in simple and lucid way and did have a mass appeal. He wrote the truth about the day to day life and the about social evils. The verses were very profound and written colloquially. It found favor with the literates and illiterates. He is believed to have died in a cave near Pamuru, a hamlet in Cudappah district, on Ramanavami day. The headstone (Samadhi) is at Kattarupalli in Kadiri taluk. It is a neglected tourist place and people who have read his poem pay their respects at the Samadhi. Vemana was believed to have been buried as he was a Yogi. Anantapur and Kurnool have many ancient temples, monuments and forts. Each is unique and every construction clearly depicts the richness of ancient art when modern facilities were unknown. The scenic landscapes and the ancient culture of these places take tourists a different world on our short tour of land. There is an immediate need to connect all incredible landmarks in Rayalaseema and Bellary neighboring Karnataka state. Next-generation will understand the valor of these places.