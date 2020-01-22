High Court adjourns the hearing on PIL filed against the repeal of CRDA bill

The High Court on Wednesday has investigated the Public Interest Ligation filed by the Amaravati JAC against the repeal of CRDA Act bill. The petitioner sought the court to grant an interim injunction order to stop revoke the bill passed in assembly on Monday stating the decision of curbing the CRDA act is a unilateral decision taken by the government.

However, the Advocate General who argued on behalf of the government has said to the court that the bill has been tabled in legislative council for discussion. The High Court then adjourned the hearing for tomorrow on Thursday.

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the key bills in the House on the first day of the session. The Finance Minister has introduced the Decentralization Bill while Botsa Satyanarayana moved the repeal of CRDA bills in the assembly and was passed in the assembly.