High Court Advocate met with Chandrababu

Highlights
High Court Advocate M. Lakshminarayana met Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on judicial remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on Tuesday.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: High Court Advocate M. Lakshminarayana met Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu on judicial remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail on Tuesday. He met Chandrababu to discuss the case.
However, since there are many loopholes and irregularities in the case and there is no involvement of Chandrababu anywhere, this combination has gained importance in the context of a petition in the High Court to quash the case. They are said to have talked for about 40 minutes. Before meeting Chandrababu, Lakshminarayana met Lokesh at his camp house and talked for a while. After meeting Chandrababu, Lakshminarayana went away from the media. He came in on a scooter.
