High Court intervenes in Telangana-AP border issue, directs govt to allow students into state

In the present situation of the lockdown, the Telangana police have sent back the Andhra Pradesh students to their native places by giving the passes. However, the Andhra Pradesh police stopped all of them at borders fearing the spread of virus. Later the government has allowed those who are willing to be quarantined.

In the wake of these developments, the High Court on Friday issued key directions on those coming from other parts of the country, including Telangana. The AP High Court has made it clear that the students should be allowed to state of they are healthy or else should be sent to quarantine.

The High Court has ordered the government to monitor the doctors from time to time to ensure that those who do not need quarantine are under house arrest.

BJP leader Velagapudi Gopalakrishna has recently filed a petition in the AP High Court against government for refusing the students entry into state at borders. The High Court on Friday issued an immediate orders to allow the students and employees into the state unconditionally.