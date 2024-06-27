High Court reserves verdict on YCP offices demolition notices

The High Court has concluded the hearing on the lunch motion petitions filed by the party against the issuance of notices to 16 YCP offices in the state. After listening to arguments from both sides, the judge has reserved the verdict on the matter. The judge also stated that the status quo will be maintained until the verdict is announced.

The YCP offices have been facing the threat of demolition as they are being taken down without proper permission. Notices have been served to the party asking them to provide reasons as to why the offices should not be demolished. The party has challenged these notices in the High Court, seeking a stay on the demolition process.

The decision of the High Court will be crucial in determining the fate of the YCP offices. Supporters of the party are eagerly awaiting the verdict, hoping for a favorable outcome. The party has maintained that the demolition of their offices is unjustified and that they have the right to operate from their designated spaces.

The verdict is expected to be announced soon, and it will be interesting to see the final decision of the court on this contentious issue.