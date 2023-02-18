High drama mars Naidu meet in Anaparthi

Anaparthi (East Godavari district): Anaparthi town witnessed high drama when police made all out efforts to stop TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu from reaching Anaparthi and made him walk for about eight km. They also created trouble at every stage when Naidu finally reached Anaparthi town. Power was switched off, police beat up some workers, generators were switched off.

After participating in road show with due permission from police in different parts between Rajahmundry and Anaparthi, Naidu was stopped at Balabhadrapuram area, about eight km from Anaparthi saying his permission was cancelled.

Police behaviour was really surprising as they blocked the road with some trucks which were passing that way. When party workers removed the barricades, police in an unprecedented act, sat on road to block the movement of Naidu's vehicles. Finally, Naidu decided to walk eight km leaving behind his vehicles. The YSRCP leaders and ministers criticised Naidu for his acts but by the time he reached Anaparthi, there was a sea of humanity.

In Anaparthi, the police on many occasions tried to prevent Naidu from addressing from atop a Bolero vehicle arranged by party activists. Heavy police forces and para military forces were mobilised. An angry Naidu warned the CI and DSP of legal consequences and announced that he was launching non-cooperation movement from Anaparthi.

As the power was switched off, all party activists and people switched on lights of their mobile phones and Naidu went on with his speech. N Chinarajappa, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Vasu and others personally monitored the arrangements to overcome the hurdles created by police.