High Power Committee confirms human error in Vizag LG Polymers gas leak incident

The High Power Committee constituted for the examining of on how the gas leak incident happened at the LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam had submitted the report to government. The High Power Committee has come to the conclusion that the management negligence is largely responsible for the accident at Vishakhapatnam LG Polymers. It has made clear that this is caused by the failure of complying with safety rules and warnings. The state government-appointed committee headed by special secretary to the forest and environment department Neerab Kumar Prasad met chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office.

Neerab Kumar presented a four thousand page report to the chief minister along with industry chief Karikala Valavan and member of the pollution control board Vivek Yadav. Following the report, the committee members Visakha Collector Vinay Chand, Visakha City Police Commissioner RK Meena, Central Government-appointed members, Indian Institute of Petroleum Director Dr Anjana Roy, Chennai-based SEPT director, SK Nayakar, spoke to media.

They said that there was a mistake in maintaining the temperature at LG polymers. The refrigerator pipes that were replaced in December 2019 at LG Polymers, which resulted in damage of the cooling system and the moreover since the temperature measuring instrument is placed at the bottom of the tank, it has become impossible to check the temperature at middle and top of the tank tank resulting in accident.

On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly asserted that the report would help to deter such mishaps. He also assured that the government would bring stringent laws and amendmenta to avoid such accidents.

It is reported that the committee has met the stakeholders of the area along with officials, politicians band has received more than 1000 mails.