High Power Committee's fourth and final meeting on Jan 17, on 3 capitals

Amaravati: The High Power Committee is going to meet on Friday for the fourth time to draw the strategy for the decentralized development of the state as well as to decide on the three capitals. The HPC will meet in Vijayawada in the evening, informed the officials at the Secretariat.

The Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has been acting as the HPC Chairman and he will submit the final report to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday itself. It is informed that, in the HPC, majority of the members have been suggesting that the state would vitiness rapid development only through the three capitals.

Last meeting of the HPC will focus mainly on the grievances of the farmers in Amaravati, who surrendered their lands to the government under Land Pooling Scheme. So far, the committee discussed on various issues including the suggestions of the two expert committees and one private expert company on urban development. The recommendations of GN Rao Committee, Sivarama Krishnan Committee and the latest one from Boston Consulting Group report were extensively discussed in the last three meetings of the HPC. The ministers also reviewed on problems of state government employees working at state headquarter Amaravati.

At present, the AP Capital Region Development Authority has been taking the grievances from January 14 to January 17. The grievances and feedback from the public also will be presented to the HPC by the CRDA authorities, during the meeting, informed the officials.

Sources added that, most probably, this is the final meeting of the HPC. After completing this meeting, the recommendations of the HPC will be disclosed in the Assembly special session to take the opinions of the public representatives and the government will pass a resolution. Based upon the resolution, the shifting of the executive capital will be done in phased manner, informed the sources.