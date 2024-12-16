High-speed internet connectivity to every school: Collector Basha

Kurnool: Stating that a studio is being set up to conduct virtual classes to the students studying at all management schools across the district, district Collector P Ranjith Basha said this year the virtual class would be conducted to tenth class students on trial basis.

The Collector accompanied by the district education officer and municipal corporation commissioner has inspected a building at Sankal Bagh on Sunday. Later, he ordered the DEO and Commissioner to look for any another building elsewhere having better facilities.

Ranjith Basha said the virtual class was set up in the DEO office for the time being, but it was decided to set up the virtual classroom in a spacious area due to space crunch. He stated that every school would be facilitated with high-speed internet connectivity to teach subjects to students.

The Collector also inspected river belt area and ordered the Commissioner to maintain cleanliness along the riverbank. He also gave some suggestions. Later, he had darshan of Goddess Sridevi, Bhudevi Sameta Lord Venkateshwara Swamy.