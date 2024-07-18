High tension in Punganur as TDP cadres protest against MP Midhun

TIRUPATI : Punganur town witnessed significant unrest as TDP cadres protested against Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy on Thursday. After former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and subsequently his brother, Thamballapalle MLA Dwarakanatha Reddy, now it is the turn of his son and Rajampet MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy to face the ire of TDP cadres.

The situation escalated when Midhun Reddy attempted to visit former Chittoor MP N Reddeppa's residence. TDP activists strongly opposed his entry, leading to a volatile atmosphere that required substantial police intervention. Large numbers of police were deployed to maintain order as tensions peaked.



In the recent elections, Midhun Reddy, his father, Dwarakanath, and Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy were re-elected from their respective constituencies under the YSRCP banner. Despite these victories, the majority of other seats were secured by TDP candidates. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, in particular, won the Punganur seat by a narrow margin of just over 6,000 votes, and has since faced ongoing hostility from TDP supporters who have barred him from entering the constituency.

Just days prior, MLA Dwarakanatha Reddy experienced similar protests at his residence in Thamballapalle, further highlighting the tense political climate.



On Thursday, MP Midhun Reddy faced severe opposition when he visited Reddeppa's house. TDP workers surrounded the property, chanting slogans against Reddy, which escalated into violence as activists from both parties threw stones and chairs at each other. The clash resulted in several injuries, prompting a significant police mobilisation to restore order.

In response to the incident, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy condemned the attack on his colleague and YSRCP floor leader in Lok Sabha, Midhun Reddy. He emphasised the alarming lack of security for an elected MP, raising concerns about the overall safety and security of the public in the state.