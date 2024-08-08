Highway connectivity to Machilipatnam Port urged

Vijayawada : Machilipatnam MP V Balashowry met the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to take up the important projects in Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency limits. The projects include the highway works and others.

MP Balashowry handed over three letters to the minister regarding the construction of three major national highways. He said Machilipatnam port construction works are already completed 25 per cent and the remaining works will be completed by October 2025.

MP Balashowry requested the Union Minister to widen the two national highways connecting the port and the Pedana-Gudivada national highway to four lanes. The current two-lane national highway 216 from Pedana to Gudivada should be expanded to four lanes considering the increase in traffic in the coming days, the MP said.

Similarly, MP Balashowry submitted a petition to construct a four-lane road for approximately 4 kms to connect to the Pedana bypass to the Machilipatnam port.

MP Balashowry also requested to construct a six-km four-lane national highway from Chilakalapudi to the Vijayawada bypass NH-65. The land acquisition for this has already been completed, the MP said. The expansion of these highways will ensure smooth and hassle-free transportation of goods and traffic to and from the Machilipatnam Port, the MP stated.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari responded positively to the letter submitted by MP Balashowry and promised to allocate funds soon to complete the respective national highways. The MP has requested that service roads should be laid for the Chinnaavutupalli-Khaja National Highway. He informed that approximately 200 companies and startups are being established near Veerapanenigudem in the Gannavaram constituency.

He said Chinnaavutupalli-Khaja national highway route currently under construction runs alongside Veerapanenigudem, and the villages of Marlapalem, Tempalli, and BB Gudem are located nearby.

Therefore, MP Balashowry requested to construct service roads for about 5 kms for the convenience of these villagers.