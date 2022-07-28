Hinduism flourishing under Jagan rule: YSRCP MPs

New Delhi: The YSRCP MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said Hinduism has been flourishing under Jagan rule in the state. The Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has prioritised development of temples, Hindu dharmic practices, culture and development of Hindu religious places under 'PRASAD' scheme as never before, he stated while addressing the media along with two of his colleagues, M Gurumoorrthy and Dr B V Satyavati, here on Wednesday.

Gurumoorrthy said he had urged the Centre to complete the dredging works in Pulicat lake pending for 30 years. He was promised that it would be done soon, he said.

Development of Tirupati railway station had been completed with Rs 300 crore and the detailed project report (DPR) for the development of the Tirupati bus stand would be completed soon. He said the Union health minister had favourably responded to establishing a CGHS centre for the 15,000 Central employees in Tirupati soon. He also listed various other ongoing or planned developmental works of his Constituency.

Dr Satyavati said development of Buddhist circuit including Shalihundam, Bojjanakonda, Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Anupu and Amaravati is all set to start and the Centre had already released Rs 22 crore for amenities in these areas while as Rs 38.2 crore will also be released. She said she met the Union minister for tourism, G Kishan Reddy in this regard.