Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates

In a bid to garner support for the upcoming elections, YSRCP leaders including MLA candidate T N Deepika and MP candidate Boya Santhamma visited Kodipalli, Vibhudi Palli, and Nagepalli villages in Lepakshi Mandal.

During the campaign, T N Deepika emphasized the need for continued development and welfare under the leadership of CM Jaganna. She pointed out the various welfare schemes implemented by the government, such as the Amma Odi scheme for children's education, YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme for farmers, and pensions for the elderly and disabled.

Deepika also highlighted the importance of women in politics and urged the public to vote for the YSRCP candidates in order to ensure their victory.

The campaign was attended by several key leaders and local representatives, including Mandal Convenor Narayanaswamy, ZPTC Banala Srinivas Reddy, and Sarpanch Manjunath. The event saw a strong turnout of YSRCP supporters and community members, showcasing their solidarity and support for the party.